Dariye, Former Plateau Governor, Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Corruption

Justice Adebukola Banjoko, the presiding judge, sentenced Dariye, a serving senator, to two-year and 14-year jail terms to be served concurrently without an option of fine.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 12, 2018

Former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has sentenced Joshua Dariye, former Governor of Plateau state, to 14 years in prison.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko, the presiding judge, sentenced Dariye, a serving senator, to two-year and 14-year jail terms to be served concurrently without an option of fine.

The former Governor appeared in court in a white agbada, accompanied by family members, friends and political associates.

In 2007, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged and arraigned him on a 23-count charge bothering on money laundering.

He was accused of diverting N1.126bn from Plateau Government’s ecological funds.

The former governor was said to have operated Ebenezer Reitner Ventures, an unregistered company through which he diverted the said funds.

In her ruling, the judge said: “I can’t imagine a brazen act of looting as in this case,” Banjoko said.

“I welled up while reading (the judgement) thinking of the victims; it is a litany of woes. They were adults making rational choices. More importantly, I think what touches me the most, your family, they are victims.

“Having found the defendant guilty of these counts of criminal breach trust and criminal appropriation, the court sentences you to two years for criminal breach of trust and 14 years for criminal appropriation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Meet The Tough Female Judge Who Jailed Ex-Governor Jolly Nyame
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Corruption Ghost-Working Scandal: EFCC Closes In On Saraki’s Aide
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Corruption N5m 'Bribery' Trial: Witness Says Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Lied About Hospital Admission
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Business How NPA Awarded Dredging Contract To Firm 'Convicted Of $20bn Bribery Scandal In Switzerland'
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Legal National Assembly Lacks The Powers To Pass Vote Of No Confidence, Says AGF
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption CSNAC Asks EFCC To Probe Deputy Speaker Lasun Over N1.1bn Water Contract Scam
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics RELIVE: The Speech With Which IBB Annulled The June 12 ’93 Election
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka Tells Buhari: You Can’t Honour Abiola And Still Admire His Tormentor Abacha
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics ‘MKO Was The Winner’ — Buhari Apologises To Abiola Family Over Annulment Of June 12 ’93 Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Gani Fawehinmi Was Ahead Of His Time, Says Sowore
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Nigerian Women Strip Each Other Half-Naked In Public Fight in The
International VIDEO: Nigerian Women Strip Each Other Half-Naked In Public Fight in The UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Salkida, Journalist With The Deepest Knowledge Of Boko Haram's Workings, Locked Out Of Twitter
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Fayose’s Former Commissioner Dumps PDP For APC 'To Join Forces With Fayemi'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Prison Sentence Looms As Court Declares Dariye, Ex-Plateau Governor, Guilty Of Diverting N1.2bn
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion “Just Do Good”: A June 12 Story By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police FACT CHECK: Is It Lawful For Police To Parade Suspects, As Claimed By Lagos CP?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Timipre Sylva Vows To Chase 'Rat' Seriake Dickson Out Of Bayelsa Govt House
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics #June12: Our Phones Have Started Ringing Again, 25 Years Later- Abiola's Family
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad