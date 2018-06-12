Moshood Abiola GCFR! History Made As Buhari Confers MKO With Nigeria's Highest Honour

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday honoured the late MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Abiola contested the presidential election in 1993 and is widely believed to have won. However, the election was annulled by the then Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babaginda.

However, history was made on Tuesday when Kola, son of the late philanthropist, received the certificate on behalf of his late father.

Buhari also declared that the Democracy Day is no longer May 29 but June 12.

In his address, he clarifie that this “does not distract from the democratic credentials of that process”.

“June 12th, 1993 was the day when Nigerians in millions expressed their democratic will in what was undisputedly the freest, fairest and most peaceful elections since our Independence,” he said.

The President also honoured Baba Gana Kingibe, Abiola’s running mate in the election, and Gani Fawehinmi, late human rights activist, with the Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON).