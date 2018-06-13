'It Would Never Get Enough' — Oshiomhole Likens Obasanjo To 'Cockroach Licking Palm Oil'

"...but he thought he would be in power forever and he tried to take us on the way to Zimbabwe. He was a reluctant Head of State, became President for two terms and he wanted to do a third term because a cockroach licking palm oil would never lick enough," Oshiomhole said of Obasanjo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 13, 2018

Adams Oshiomole, former Governor of Edo State, has likened Olusegun Obasanjo, former President, to a cockroach who would never get enough of licking palm oil.

Speaking on Tuesday at an event in honour of the late Chief MKO Abiola chaired by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, Oshiomhole described Obasanjo as a “reluctant Head of State” who was unwilling to leave office after two democratic terms in office.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning to hang a crime on him and arrest him, Oshiomhole encouraged the President to arrest Obasanjo if found to have committed any wrong in the past.

“He should be arrested if he has committed any offence. He arrested many of us,” Oshiomhole said.

“Falana is here and today, I am standing. Even the President who was in charge then, he is now complaining that they want to harass him. He was harassing me and he got me arrested.
 
“He thought he himself would not be arrested? If I were the President I would arrest him. We are all Nigerians. I remember one day I told him, I said ‘President Obasanjo, we made you President. You did not make me a Nigerian.

“‘You are our creation; I am not your creation. You must listen’. But he thought he would be in power forever and he tried to take us on the way to Zimbabwe. He was a reluctant Head of State, became President for two terms and he wanted to do a third term because a cockroach licking palm oil would never lick enough.”

SaharaReporters, New York

