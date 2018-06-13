MRA Gives FG Seven Days To Release Full List Of Govt Delegation To World Cup

MRA is seeking "details of those scheduled to travel to Russia under the different categories, including all government officials who are part of the Federal Government’s delegation, their designations and institutional affiliations as well as the estimated duration of each person’s stay in Russia, including the expected date of departure from Nigeria, or other point of departure, and the expected date of return to Nigeria, or to some other location, as well as the total cost of each person’s travel to Russia to the Federal Government for all aspects of the trip for which the Federal Government will be responsible".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 13, 2018

Media Right Agenda (MRA), a human rights activist group, has asked the Federal Government to release the full list of the delegation to Russia for the 2018 World Cup and the total cost of the travels.

The group made this demand of the Federal Government, the Minister of Youth and Sports and the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 in a statement released by Mr. Ridwan Sulaimon, its Programme Manager, on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “MRA is seeking details of those scheduled to travel to Russia under the different categories, including all government officials who are part of the Federal Government’s delegation, their designations and institutional affiliations as well as the estimated duration of each person’s stay in Russia, including the expected date of departure from Nigeria, or other point of departure, and the expected date of return to Nigeria, or to some other location, as well as the total cost of each person’s travel to Russia to the Federal Government for all aspects of the trip for which the Federal Government will be responsible. It is asking the Government to provide details of their travel expenses, including flights, accommodation, visa costs, living expenses and other allowances, which will be covered by the Federal Government or through public funds, either in part or in full.”

The group is also asking the various officials to indicate in their responses whether budgetary allocation to Nigeria’s participation in the World Cup, including the total cost to the Government, has been provided for and approved in the 2018 Appropriation Act of the Federal Government. It also asked for specifications on the head of expenditure to which the costs are being charged.

MRA asked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the NFF to provide details of the sources of funds and the amount received from each source in relation to the Super Eagles’ participation in the 2018 World Cup. These details are to include in-kind sponsorships and partnerships received by them or entered into to participate in the World Cup, including the coverage of each partnership or sponsorship.

The group urged the Federal Government to provide it these details within seven days in line with the FOI Act.

