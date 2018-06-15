Ronaldo Hat Trick Denies Spain Victory In Mouthwatering World Cup Match

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat trick to prevent Spain from running away with a victory in a mouthwatering World Cup match played at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, on Friday.

Portugal took the game by the scruff of the neck from start, pegging the Spaniards back into their own half until they were duly rewarded with a penalty after a foul on Ronaldo. The Portugal captain dispatched it into the net in trademark fashion with only four minutes gone out of the clock.

Spain levelled matters 20minutes after, the enigmatic Diego Costa making something out of nothing by ruggedly stealing the ball off Pepe — Portuguese players thought it was a foul — before firing hard and low beyond the reach of Rui Patricio despite the best efforts of two defenders.

Ronaldo restored Portugal’s advantage a minute before half time, firing a low, left-footed at the edge of the box; it was an effort that David de Gea would have effortlessly kept out on a normal day, but this time it squirmed through his hands and ended up in the back of the net.

Portugal will now meet Egypt next, while Spain take on temporary group leaders Iran.

