Three Nigerians, Two Ghanaians Held Back In prison For 'Stealing Petroleum products'

Three Nigerians and two Ghanaian citizens were on Thursday ordered to be remanded in prison custody by a Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged theft of 250 metric tonnes of petroleum products.

The five suspected oil thieves are three Nigerians Ojo Olagoke Christopher, Atolagbe Hakeem and Daniel Noan Oluwatobi, and two Ghanaians John Kwane Amissah and Jonathan Kumah Tetteh.

They were charged before Justice Hadisa Rabiu-Shagari led-court alongside a vessel, MT Queen of Peace, and two firms, namely Macchalis International Limited, Ayoknok Ventures Limited, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, a sixth accused person, Shadrack Eneogwu, a Nigerian, was said to be at large.

In the charge marked FHC/L/203c/18, the EFCC alleged that all the accused persons had on November 9, 2017, conspired among themselves and unlawfully dealt in 130 metric tonnes of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and I20 Metric Tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), with appropriate licence.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, Idris Mohammed, are contrary to sections 3 (6) and 1(7) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1(17) of the same Act.

And Section 4 of the Petroleum Act, Cap P10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After their plea of innocence, their lawyers, Olalekan Ojo and Doraphy Bassey, told the court that they were yet to file bail application, as they just received the charge few minutes to the arraignment of their clients.

They pleaded with the court for a short adjourn date to enable them file their applications.

Consequently, Justice Rabiu-Shagari ordered that all the accused persons be remanded at Ikoyi Prisons till June 26 when their bail applications would be heard and determined.

Count 1 of the charge reads: Mt Queen of Peace, Mackter Fender Limited, Macchalis International Limited, Ayoknok Ventures Limited, Shadrack Eneogwu, Ojo Olagoke Christopher, Atolagbe Hakeem, Daniel Noan Oluwatobi, John Kwane Amissah and Jonathan Kumah Tetteh, on the 9th day of November, 2017 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to commit an offence to wit: dealing in 130 Metric Tonnes of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and I20 Metric Tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) without appropriate licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1(17) of the same Act."

Count 2 reads: "Mt Queen of Peace, Mackter Fender Limited, Macchalis International Limited, Ayoknok Ventures Limited, Shadrack Eneogwu, Ojo Olagoke Christopher, Atolagbe Hakeem, Daniel Noan Oluwatobi, John Kwane Amissah and Jonathan Kumah Tetteh,

on 9th day of November, 2017, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without appropriate licence dealt with 130 Metric Tonnes of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and 120 Metric Tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 1 (7) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004."

Count 3 reads: "MT Queen of Peace, Mackter Fender Limited, Macchalis International Limited, Ayoknok Ventures Limited, Shadrack Eneogwu, Ojo Olagoke Christopher, Atolagbe Hakeem, Daniel Noan Oluwatobi, John Kwane Amissah and Jonathan Kumah Tetteh, on or about the 9th day of November, 20I7 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. without appropriate licence stored 130 Metric Tonnes of Low Pour Fuel (LPFO) and 120 Metric Tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in MT Queen of Peace, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 of the Petroleum Act, Cap P10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004."

