We Need To Build The Ideological Content Of Political Parties, Mimiko Says On Return To LP

Olusegun Mimiko, former Governor of Ondo State, says he returned to Labour Party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to deepen the ideological content of the Nigerian political system.

Addressing a large crowd of grassroots supporters at the Oba Adesanoye Civic Centre in Ondo shortly after obtaining his renewing his membership card of the Labour Party Mimiko, who resigned his membership of the PDP on Friday, spoke at length on the importance of changing the country for rebranded political engagement.

He observed that the mainstream political parties had used power at the centre without thinking about actions and policies that could benefit the masses.

The medical doctor-turned-politician also explained that his decision to leave the LP for the PDP in October 2014 was not because of any disagreement with the party’s leadership, but it was borne of his belief in the PDP’s interest in the “restructuring” of the country.

“I have taken this decision out of the conviction on the need to catalyze a greater focus on the ideological content of the Nigerian political firmament. Recall that I was of the LP, and had won my two gubernatorial elections on the platform of the party prior my decision to move over to the PDP in 2014,” he said.

“The implication of this is that there was practically no personal gain in focus for us in moving over to PDP as of that date. The decision was also not borne out of any disagreement with LP, either ideologically or operationally.

“It was simply a decision that we needed to take in the higher interest of our country. We particularly had in focus the agenda of restructuring, which frontier the then President had extended a bit by convoking the National Conference. We thus felt compelled to work with his party, hoping that his victory in the 2015 election, would translate the vision of restructuring the Nigerian federation into reality.

“Recall also that INEC had tweaked the order of the 2015 election, joining the presidential and National Assembly elections - to hold on the same day. It posed a huge practical challenge to get our supporters to vote a PDP presidential candidate, and LP legislative candidates, in the same election, on the same day.

“We thought helping to elect a presidential candidate that had demonstrated this commitment to restructuring of the country was well worth the risk associated with our having to step out of our LP platform onto PDP, on which the former president was running. Even now, restructuring remains for us the critical plank without which the much needed stability and functionality of our country cannot be procured.”

Mimiko continued: “We have come with the conviction, consequent upon several years of practical involvement in the nation’s political process, that the need for ideologically focused political engagement is now more pressing than ever before.

“Virtually all the existing political parties in Nigeria today belong to the right of the centre, ensconced as it were in a neo-liberal mental construct, the name or mantra they choose to enrobe themselves in notwithstanding.

“This is evident not in terms of the pretentious claims they make to ideological purity, but in the way and manner, they have used power; including the extent to which they have mainstreamed the interest and welfare of the weak and poor in our society.

“This ideological fluidity, within which the nation’s extant democracy has evolved since 1999, deserves now to be fully interrogated, with a view to engendering a transition to a more ideologically defined system of engagement.

“We have come to the conclusion that these are the missing links in our political process, which have tended to make an all-comers game of it, and one in which the interest of the mass of the people has been greatly marginalized in several of our governance spaces, since 1999.

