Coast Clear For Nigeria To Top Group D… Messi Misses Penalty As Iceland Hold Argentina To Draw

From the spot, Lionel Messi missed a golden chance to restore Argentina’s lead, and Iceland kept their shape for the rest of the match to earn an unlikely point.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 16, 2018

Argentina and Iceland played out a one-all draw in the first Group D encounter of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Saturday, consequently paving the way for the SUpera Eagles of Nigeria to sit atop the group if they manage to beat Croatia later in the evening. 

Argentia went ahead in the 19th minute courtesy of a classic penalty-box strike by Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero.

However, Alfred Finnbogason levelled the scores for Iceland just four minutes later, slotting home after Wilfredo Caballero denied an initial effort to send Icelandic fans at the Spartak Stadium into delirium.

From the spot, Lionel  Messi missed a golden chance to restore Argentina’s lead, and Iceland kept their shape for the rest of the match to earn an unlikely point.

Should Nigeria defeat Croatia at the other group game later today, the West Africans will temporary occupy the top spot — much against bookmakers’ predictions.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports CONFIRMED: Balogun, Onazi Out… The 11 Super Eagles Who Will Start Against Croatia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports Ronaldo Hat Trick Denies Spain Victory In Mouthwatering World Cup Match
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Sports Bad Start For Africa As Uruguay Pip Salah-Less Egypt At The Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Morocco Extends Africa’s Poor World Cup Run With Another Last-Minute Loss — To Iran
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Sports 22 Years After, Federal Government Delivers Housing Project To Bonfrere Jo
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Sports Petition Against MTN Nigeria Communications
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Oshiomhole's Fraud, EFCC Blindness And Buhari's Endowment Of Corruption By Bishop (Dr) Osadolor Ochei
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor Resigns As Chief Security Officer Of State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate Orders Immediate Deportation Of Samsung Managing Director
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports CONFIRMED: Balogun, Onazi Out… The 11 Super Eagles Who Will Start Against Croatia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME No Regrets Whatsoever, Says Evans' Lawyer As He Withdraws From Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Soccer No 'Assurance' In Goal, No Talisman... Five Reasons Super Eagles Will Not Reach World Cup Semis
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Refund Money To EFCC- Ladoja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Okowa Sacks 568 Workers Without Entitlements, Demotes Others Promoted By His Predecessor
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Nigerians: Stop Glorifying Thieves
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Falana, Kingibe Clashed At MKO's GCFR Investiture Over 'Hijack Of June 12 Struggle'
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Release Kidnapped Methodist Priest, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Ronaldo Hat Trick Denies Spain Victory In Mouthwatering World Cup Match
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad