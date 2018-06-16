Coast Clear For Nigeria To Top Group D… Messi Misses Penalty As Iceland Hold Argentina To Draw

Argentina and Iceland played out a one-all draw in the first Group D encounter of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Saturday, consequently paving the way for the SUpera Eagles of Nigeria to sit atop the group if they manage to beat Croatia later in the evening.

Argentia went ahead in the 19th minute courtesy of a classic penalty-box strike by Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero.

However, Alfred Finnbogason levelled the scores for Iceland just four minutes later, slotting home after Wilfredo Caballero denied an initial effort to send Icelandic fans at the Spartak Stadium into delirium.

From the spot, Lionel Messi missed a golden chance to restore Argentina’s lead, and Iceland kept their shape for the rest of the match to earn an unlikely point.

Should Nigeria defeat Croatia at the other group game later today, the West Africans will temporary occupy the top spot — much against bookmakers’ predictions.