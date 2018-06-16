CONFIRMED: Balogun, Onazi Out… The 11 Super Eagles Who Will Start Against Croatia

There are at still more than four hours to go before Nigeria take on Croatia in the second Group D encounter of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but Coach Gernot Rohr has already released his starting 11.

As expected, Francis Uzoho starts in goal, and regular suspects Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi take their places elsewhere on the pitch.

Odion Ighalo is named up front as expected, as are Wilfred Ndidi, Brian idowu, Shehu Abdullahi and William Troost-Ekong.

The two surprise inclusions are Kenneth Omeruo — ostensibly in for the unfit Leon Balogun — and Oghenekaro Etebo in place of the recently underwhelming Ogenyi Onazi.

The match kicks off at 8pm Nigerian time.

FULL LIST

Francis Uzoho

Shehu Abdullahi

William Troost-Ekong

Kenneth Omeruo

Brian Idowu

Etebo Oghenekaro

Wilfred Ndidi

Mikel Obi

Alex Iwobi

Victor Moses,

Odion Ighalo