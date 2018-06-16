CONFIRMED: Balogun, Onazi Out… The 11 Super Eagles Who Will Start Against Croatia

The two surprise inclusions are Kenneth Omeruo — ostensibly in for the unfit Leon Balogun — and Oghenekaro Etebo in place of the recently underwhelming Ogenyi Onazi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 16, 2018

There are at still more than four hours to go before Nigeria take on Croatia in the second Group D encounter of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but Coach Gernot Rohr has already released his starting 11.

As expected, Francis Uzoho starts in goal, and regular suspects Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi take their places elsewhere on the pitch.

Odion Ighalo is named up front as expected, as are Wilfred Ndidi, Brian idowu, Shehu Abdullahi and William Troost-Ekong.

The two surprise inclusions are Kenneth Omeruo — ostensibly in for the unfit Leon Balogun — and Oghenekaro Etebo in place of the recently underwhelming Ogenyi Onazi.

The match kicks off at 8pm Nigerian time.

FULL LIST
Francis Uzoho
Shehu Abdullahi
William Troost-Ekong
Kenneth Omeruo
Brian Idowu
Etebo Oghenekaro
Wilfred Ndidi
Mikel Obi
Alex Iwobi
Victor Moses,
Odion Ighalo

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Ronaldo Hat Trick Denies Spain Victory In Mouthwatering World Cup Match
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Sports Coast Clear For Nigeria To Top Group D… Messi Misses Penalty As Iceland Hold Argentina To Draw
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sports Bad Start For Africa As Uruguay Pip Salah-Less Egypt At The Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Morocco Extends Africa’s Poor World Cup Run With Another Last-Minute Loss — To Iran
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Sports 22 Years After, Federal Government Delivers Housing Project To Bonfrere Jo
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Sports Sexist Employment Policy At The University Of Ibadan
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Oshiomhole's Fraud, EFCC Blindness And Buhari's Endowment Of Corruption By Bishop (Dr) Osadolor Ochei
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor Resigns As Chief Security Officer Of State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate Orders Immediate Deportation Of Samsung Managing Director
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME No Regrets Whatsoever, Says Evans' Lawyer As He Withdraws From Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Soccer No 'Assurance' In Goal, No Talisman... Five Reasons Super Eagles Will Not Reach World Cup Semis
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Refund Money To EFCC- Ladoja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Okowa Sacks 568 Workers Without Entitlements, Demotes Others Promoted By His Predecessor
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Nigerians: Stop Glorifying Thieves
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Falana, Kingibe Clashed At MKO's GCFR Investiture Over 'Hijack Of June 12 Struggle'
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Release Kidnapped Methodist Priest, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Ronaldo Hat Trick Denies Spain Victory In Mouthwatering World Cup Match
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency He Has Brought Problem To Many people But Every Mother Loves Her Son, Says Shekau’s Mum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad