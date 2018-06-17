19 Aspirants Disqualified From APC National Convention — And More Could Follow

Nineteen aspirants seeking offices in the national executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were disqualified by the screening appeal committee from participating at the national convention of the party scheduled to hold on June 23.

The number could rise even higher, as seven more aspirants are currently before the committee.

Rochas Okorocha, Chairman of the committee, made the revelation while interacting with journalists on Saturday.

He said petitions were received from party members for the disqualification of some of the aspirants for some offices, the only exceptions being the positions of National Chairman and National Secretary.

“So far, we have about 18 petitions before us and we have 19 persons that did not make it at the screening level,” he said.

“These are the things we are looking to see the merit or otherwise of their claims. We are going to use the screening committee report as a major guide to what we are doing.

“We have started receiving petitions and appeals. Right now, we have seven aspirants here. We have resolved to give everyone a fair hearing so that justice, equity and fairness will prevail so that we prevent crisis in the party.

“We have carefully selected Nigerians from all works of life from different states that constitute membership of this committee.

“We have two days to do this job and we will be submitting our report by Monday barring any other reason. We are here to work all day and all night and take our decision. The screening appeal is the final appeal in this case. After this appeal committee, the next appeal will be after election appeal which will come after the convention.”

Okorocha added that as soon as the committee was through with its work, it’s submissions would be made public.