Boko Haram Holds Eid-ul-Fitr Prayers ‘Somewhere Along the Nigeria-Cameroon Border’

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 18, 2018

Boko Haram insurgents celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr with special prayers believed to have held somewhere around the Nigeria-Cameroon border, a new video by the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of the group has revealed.

In the video obtained by SaharaReporters, members of the group can be seen trooping onto the praying field, located in an area with thick vegetation, suggesting it might have been a forest zone.

Ahmad Salkida, the Nigerian journalist with the deepest knowledge of Boko Haram's operations, says the prayer must have held at "an open field, apparently between the Nigeria-Cameroon border".

Two gun-wielding men stand in front of the group, keeping watch as others pray. On the rear and on the sides of the group were other watchmen, some holding guns, others hoisting insurgent flags.

Despite repeated claims by the government that Boko Haram had been defeated, the sect continues to wreak havoc on civilians.

On Saturday night, it killed more than 30 people and injured more than 50 in a bomb blast in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

