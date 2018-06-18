England 2 – 1 Tunisia — Five Matches Gone And Africa Still Has No World Cup Victory

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 18, 2018

Tunisia fell to England at the death in their opening Group G match played at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia on Monday to extend Africa’s miserable run of four games without a victory at the 2018 World Cup.

Harry Kane gave England the lead in the 11th minute, knocking home a rebound after Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen kept out an initial effort.

Ferjani Sassi equalized for Tunisia from the spot in the 35th minute, despite Jordan Pickford guessing the right way in a failed attempt to protect the Three Lion’s lone-goal lead.

The game appeared to be poised for a 1-1 draw until Kane again popped up in added time to nod home from close range and break Tunisian hearts.

Like its African predecessors — Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria — Tunisia must now avoid defeat in their next game, against Belgium on Saturday, to avoid being one of the first sides to be knocked out of the group phase. Belgium, meanwhile, obliterated minnows Panama in the first Group G encounter played earlier.

Africa’s hopes of a first-match win now rest solely on Senegal, who face Poland at the Spartak Stadium Moscow on Thursday.

 

