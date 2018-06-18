HEDA Urges EFCC To Probe Gbajabiamila Over N75m To N100m ‘Assurance’ Gift To Wife

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), a non-governmental and non-partisan human rights resource centre, has asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the extravagant spending of Femi Gbajabiamila, lawmaker representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

In a press release sent to Saharareporters, the organisation also asked the commission to investigate the capital projects allocated to Gbajabiamila as a federal honourable.

The letter, forwarded to the anti-graft agency and signed by HEDA's chairman, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, expressed worries about the recent report of lavish spending of Gbajabiamila who is the Majority leader of the House of Representatives.

HEDA wondered if Gbajabimila's spending is within the legitimate salaries of the parliamentarian.

The letter reads in part: "According to Vanguard of May 28th and 29th 2018, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila has been reported to have surprised his wife, with a gift of Mercedes G-Wagon, selling for between N75M and 100M in Nigeria.

"The gift on the 27th May, 2018 was to commemorate the wife’s 50th birthday. He was also reported to have rocked a N1.2M Gucci suit when giving this gift to his wife. The stylish Gucci Heritage web tape crepe wool jacket that costs $3,450, approximately N1.2M.

"His intention could have been right but in a country where the minimum wage is N18, 000, with hunger and unemployed youths roaming the streets, his actions were seen as insensitive to Nigerians especially from his Surulere Constituency."

"HEDA Resource Centre believes that no room must be opened for any person to abuse public trust while in public office. Corrupt practices and misapplication of public funds must be abolished in all fronts by relevant government agencies charge with the responsibilities of investigating allegation or suspicions of corrupt practices.

"On this account, HEDA is calling on your good office to open a wide investigation into the utilization of funds for capital projects allocated to Surulere 1 Federal Constituency under Honourable Gbajabiamila to ensure and convince discerning Nigerians that public funds were not used for private family services and benefits by people elected into offices for service."