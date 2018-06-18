Two Years In Jail Is Too Small For Drug Counterfeiters, Says NAFDAC DG

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 18, 2018

Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, NAFDAC DG

Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has called for the review of punishments inflicted on drug counterfeiters.

Adeyeye made this call in Abuja on Monday.

Proposing that drug counterfeiters should server a stiffer penalty rather that the months to two years that they currently get, she said they should receive such hefty punishment that would discourage others from engaging in drug counterfeiting.

She said NAFDAC had presented a bill to the National Assembly demanding stiffer penalties for those involved in illicit and falsified drugs.

“Fake and illicit drugs kill people and the judgment the offenders usually get is so insignificant when compared to the level of the offence committed; getting judgment of months or two years’ imprisonment is not enough,” she said.

“We must do everything possible to get a law in place that will recommend stiffer penalty for drug counterfeiters.”

Further noting that food and drugs were too important in human life to toy with, she pledged that NAFDAC would ensure that those dealing in fake and illicit drugs in the country do not escape punishment.

