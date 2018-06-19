Atiku Woos Dickson Ahead of Presidential Election So They Can 'Restructure Nigeria Together'

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday visited Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, to consult with the State Governor, Seriake Dickson, and the enlarged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, asking them to support his presidential ambition so that all Nigerians can have a better life.

Atiku arrived the State Government House in Yenagoa at about 12pm, in company of the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and the immediate past Minister of Nigeria Delta Affairs, Elder Godspower Orubebe, then immediately proceeded into a closed-door meeting with Dickson.

After the meeting, which lasted a few hours, Atiku and Dickson addressed an enlarged team of state political appointees, PDP Chairmen and elders, Speaker and State Assembly members and the media.

Atiku commended Dickson for the reception and the infrastructural development he noticed in the state, saying it was possible due to the PDP's continued governance of the state. He added that he had been following the advocacy efforts of Dickson on the issue of restructuring.

"I agree with you and to let you know that I have been advocating the issue of restructuring before since 2004," he said.

"I have followed with keen interest your advocacy on restructuring and I want to let you know that I have been an advocate of restructuring since 2004. I want to invite you to join me to work together with me ahead of 2019 so that we can do it together."

Atiku later presented a book written by him on the need for proper restructuring to the Bayelsa Governor.

In his remarks, Dickson described Atiku as a veteran in politics, noting that the 2019 presidential election will be a referendum through which the Nigerian voters will decide who will govern them.

He called on PDP members nationwide to rise up to the challenge of taking power from the incumbent government, saying: "All of us know the character of the party in government. I call on the party to have cohension so that when we put our best feet forward, the party will stand stronger. I call for cohension and call for the rejection of dictatorship."

Orubebe, meanwhile, noted that among the presidential aspirants within the party, Atiku is the only one qualified to salvage the country.

"I have looked through all the aspirants for who can manage it, it is only Atiku Abubakar that I see," he said.