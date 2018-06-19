Buhari Cancels Wednesday's FEC Meeting Due To Eid-el-Fitr Holidays

“When the last FEC meeting ended on Wednesday last week,” Adesina said, “it was already pointed out that Friday and Monday were going to be public holidays. “Those were days critical to the preparation of memos for FEC. So, the President already said let’s put FEC ahead by a week because there will be holidays on Friday and Monday.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 19, 2018

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has cancelled this week’s edition of its meeting because the Eid-el-Fitr holiday hindered preparations for it.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this on Monday when he appeared on a programme on Channels Television.

He said Friday and Monday, which were public holiday for the celebration of the Muslim’s end of fast celebration, are important in preparing for the meeting but for the holiday, there was no enough time to prepare.

SaharaReporters, New York

