Buhari To Sign 2018 Budget At Midday On Wednesday

"But it wasn't passed till May (2018) and that is quite worrisome for every right-thinking Nigerian."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 19, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to sign the passed 2018 budget on Wednesday.

The National Assembly transmitted the budget to the President on May 25 for assent but the President did not immediately sign.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, disclosed at the time that the President was scrutinizing the passed budget.

However, while speaking on Channels Television, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the President would sign the budget on Wednesday by 12 noon.

“Naturally, every Nigerian should be worried and concerned that budget was submitted on November 7, 2017, with the expectation that latest by December ending, it would have been passed” he said of the delay.

“But it wasn’t passed till May (2018) and that is quite worrisome for every right-thinking Nigerian.”

The Senate increased the value of the budget by N508billion, bringing the total sum to N9.12 trillion against the N8.6 trillion that was originally proposed by the Executive.

