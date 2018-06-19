Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid

Olusegun Obasanjo, former President, has left in God’s hands his resolve to get President Muhammadu Buhari out of office in 2019, although he still wants the people to do their bit by getting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Speaking in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at a town hall meeting of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), he recalled — although he didn’t specifically mention any name — how General Sani Abacha hung to power at all costs only to die secondly.

He said the God who was laughing then is also laughing at the moment — apparently at Buhari, who is seeking to extend his tenure in office at the polls in 2019.

“Some people believe that those that are in position, whether they are doing well or not, they must continue to be there. But when we say they must not be there, they will want to fight back,” he said.

“They will hold many things to wreak havoc, but everybody must be prepared. It will not be easy to wrest powers from them. If you think it will be easy to liberate Nigeria, you are deceiving yourself.

“But the God that did it yesterday will do it again today. Remember a particular leader who had a desire to transmute from military uniform to elected President.

“We had a situation that we had five political parties and the five parties nominated one person as candidate for presidency. If only his nuclear family had voted for him, he would have won.

“But our God is wonderful. God laughed. Now, God is laughing. When the time came, God revealed that he’s God. He is the omnipotent, omnipresent and eternal, who can do all things and who can make all things possible. But if we are leaving things to God, we have to do our own side.

“The work has started. Some people may be laughing at you and make jest of you, don’t be bothered with that. Listen, Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are your instruments. If you have not collected yours, go and collect it.

“If you are not yet registered, go and register. Let us tell them in all urban and rural areas that PVCs are what we will use. They are the key to open the doors.

“Don’t be afraid or be discouraged; they will try to intimidate you individually or collectively. For me, I don’t think there is anyone that can intimidate me. Let me remind you, I have gone through many things. I have been jailed without being given any opportunity of offence. Where is the person that jailed me?”