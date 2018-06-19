Ortom: Defence Minister Must Apologise To Nigerians For Backing Miyetti Allah Over Anti-Grazing Law

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue state, has asked Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Defence, to apologise to Nigerians for demanding the suspension of anti-grazing law.

On June 5, Dan Ali called for the suspension of the law saying it would reduce the tension in states where it is in operation: Benue, Taraba and Ekiti.

However, speaking on Tuesday at an event to showcase the national livestock transformation plan by the Office of the Vice-President, Ortom said the Minister’s comment was “not good enough” and that it “cast the government in bad light”.

“Honourable Minister (Audu Ogbeh), just one thing, I’m part of this government and I appreciate what this government is doing, so since the honourable minister of defence is not a member of NEC and you are constantly in NEC and you are member of the Federal Executive Council where other ministers will be there, what you have said is very important; there should have be a level of caution,” Ortom said.

“In a time like this, we should be sensitive to what is going on. When the young man was making his remarks, he was literally shaking and it is coming from the heart and that is how most Nigerians are. I wonder if the Minister has had time to read the newspapers, he would have felt the feelings of Nigerians for him calling for the suspension of a legitimate law.

“It is not good enough, it is casting the government in bad light and the Minister of the Federal Republic should represent the interest of Nigerians. He should not be the mouthpiece of Miyetti Allah in a conflict involving Nigerians, especially when it is not your technical supervision.

“He should have allowed it to you, the Honourable Minister of Agriculture who has the responsibility of managing this, to say or make such inflammatory statements because a lot of people read different meanings to it… coming from a security council meeting and making such statements.

“Some people took it as the opinion of the security council. When he clarified it… solve some problems; he needs to apologise to Nigerians.”

Ortom added that the anti-grazing law was put in place out of desperation, saying: “We did the anti-grazing law out of desperation to find peace.”

In his response, Ogbeh said pastoralism was “no longer viable.”

“Matching cattle around is no longer viable. We have to resolve to ranching and ranching in clusters is difficult,” he said.

“We are about dealing with the problem as they have been presented. We want to assure Nigerians that we want to bring this crisis to an end. These wanton killings have to come to an end.”