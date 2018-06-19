US Condemns Damboa Attack, Sympathises With Friends And Families Of Victims

Six suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno during Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 19, 2018

Scene of a recent bombing in Maiduguri in 2017

The United States Department of State has condemned the Damboa bomb attack that killed 32 persons in Borno State on Saturday.

The attack, suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram, also injured at least 84 people.

The attack, suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram, also injured at least 84 people.

The spokesperson to the US Department of State, Heather Nauert, condemned the act and reassured Nigeria of America's support in combating terrorism.

In a statement released on the US website, Nauert said: “This violent attack, aimed at civilians celebrating with their families and communities during the Eid el-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, is a reminder of the depravity of those who commit such attacks against innocent people.

“The United States stands firmly with Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who were injured and killed, and mourn all those who were lost.

