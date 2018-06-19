We’ll Continue Waging War Against The Infidels, Boko Haram Boasts In New Video

Boko Haram has again restated its commitment to “waging a war” until it “secures victory against infidels”.

In a video that surfaced on Monday, members of the group were seen boasting about the Eid-el-Fitr celebration they held in Sambisa, the stronghold of the group in Nigeria.

The men in the video said they were alive and would continue to wage war against their perceived enemies.

The Federal Government had declared on different occasions that the sect had been defeated but, in defiance to this stand of the government, the group has continued wreaking havoc in different parts of the north-east, the most recent being the explosion in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State believed to have resulted in the death of close to or a little more than 100 people.

“We are members of the Jihad and our leader is Abu Muhammed. We thank god for the fasting and for all our brothers out there,” one insurgent said in the video.

“Infidels are in trouble. We thank Allah that the fasting is over and Allah pass everyone. We want the world to know that we are alive and happy to witness the festive occasion.

“We want our enemies to know that we are celebrating Sallah in Sambisa and we shall continue to wage war until we secure victory against infidels.”