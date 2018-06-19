We’ll Continue Waging War Against The Infidels, Boko Haram Boasts In New Video

“Infidels are in trouble. We thank Allah that the fad in god over and Allah pass everyone. We want the world to know that we are alive and happy to witness the festive occasion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 19, 2018

Boko Haram has again restated its commitment to “waging a war” until it “secures victory against infidels”.

In a video that surfaced on Monday, members of the group were seen boasting about the Eid-el-Fitr celebration they held in Sambisa, the stronghold of the group in Nigeria.

The men in the video said they were alive and would continue to wage war against their perceived enemies.

The Federal Government had declared on different occasions that the sect had been defeated but, in defiance to this stand of the government, the group has continued wreaking havoc in different parts of the north-east, the most recent being the explosion in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State believed to have resulted in the death of close to or a little more than 100 people.

“We are members of the Jihad and our leader is Abu Muhammed. We thank god for the fasting and for all our brothers out there,” one insurgent said in the video.

“Infidels are in trouble. We thank Allah that the fasting is over and Allah pass everyone. We want the world to know that we are alive and happy to witness the festive occasion.

“We want our enemies to know that we are celebrating Sallah in Sambisa and we shall continue to wage war until we secure victory against infidels.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Boko Haram Holds Eid-ul-Fitr Prayers ‘Somewhere Along the Nigeria-Cameroon Border’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram US Condemns Damboa Attack, Sympathises With Friends And Families Of Victims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ortom: Defence Minister Must Apologise To Nigerians For Backing Miyetti Allah Over Anti-Grazing Law
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Controversy As Post-Eid-el-Fitri Bomb Blast ‘Kills 25, Injures More Than 50’ In Borno
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Emami, Idahosa Bribe Military With N250 Million To Raid Tompolo's Community In Delta State, Niger Delta Avengers Say
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Stop Calling Criminals Avengers, NDA Spokesman Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel ALERT: ISIS Wants To Attack Commercial Flights And 'Bring Bloodshed To The Skies'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘I'm Not Ready To Sit Down With Any Faction’ — Buhari Calls The Bluff Of nPDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Sports We Lost To Croatia Because We Don't Have A Creative Midfielder, Says Okocha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Boko Haram Holds Eid-ul-Fitr Prayers ‘Somewhere Along the Nigeria-Cameroon Border’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Fayemi: Second Coming Of A Long Distance Runner
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police HR Manager Narrates How He Was ‘Robbed’ By SARS Officials Who Threatened To Drink His Blood
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police In Lagos Foil Attempt To Kidnap Deputy Comptroller Of Customs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram US Condemns Damboa Attack, Sympathises With Friends And Families Of Victims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption HEDA Asks Judges To Emulate Justice Banjoko By Sending Corrupt Politicians To Jail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 19 Aspirants Disqualified From APC National Convention — And More Could Follow
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Makarfi Joins 2019 Presidential Race
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Sign 2018 Budget At Midday On Wednesday
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad