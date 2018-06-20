‘Our Political Worth is Not Appreciated’ — Two Of Dickson’s Aides Leave PDP To Join Sylva At APC

Two aides of the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson — Hon. Ibarakumo Otobo, Commissioner for Youth Development and Hon. Asari Bagite, Special Adviser on Grassroots mobilization — have resigned their appointments and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two former aides cited dormancy and none appreciation of political worth within the fold of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as reasons for their decision.

While receiving them at the state party secretariat in Yenagoa on Wednesday, Timipre Sylva, former Governor and leader of the APC in the state, noted that the defection is the beginning of the end of the ruling PDP in the state.

Sylva, who was represented by the APC member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Isreal Sunny Goli, congratulated the defectors and their teeming supporters for making the right decision.

“This is the best decision you can make. Gov. Dickson claimed to be running a restoration government but he is only restoring poverty in Bayelsa State,” Goli said.

“It is true that we are ready to take over the Creek Haven seat of Government House in 2019/2020.

“Everything you see about sack of workers indicted the Civil Service and the killings in Ammassoma are not what our people bargained for. Because the reforms in the civil service have failed, they started embarking on town hall meetings. This is what should have been done before they started the reforms.”

In his remarks, Otobo, one of the new APC converts, said he had bid his final bye to the PDP.

“I have the right to choose political party as a citizen of Nigeria. I am not afraid of anything or anybody,” he said. “I am for APC and bye to PDP. I don't go anywhere that is a failure. I have come to the APC to succeed.”

Meanwhile, Bangite complained he was redundant in the PDP.

“Since my appointment into the PDP administration in the state, I have not had a work schedule; I am redundant. If you have a car, it needs to be fueled. But in PDP, it is not like that.”