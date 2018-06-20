Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record-Breaking Goal Sends Morocco Out Of World Cup

It took only four minutes of game time for Ronaldo to get his fourth goal of the 2018 World Cup, evading the tussle of three Moroccan defenders to nod home Joao Moutinho’s corner kick

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 20, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo was again the talisman for Portugal as his 85th international goal solidified the European country’s chances of group-phase progression and consigned Morocco to the exit doors of the World Cup when both countries met at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, capital of Russia, on Wednesday.

It took only four minutes of game time for Ronaldo to get his fourth goal of the 2018 World Cup, evading the tussle of three Moroccan defenders to nod home Joao Moutinho’s corner kick.

Morocco stepped out of their shell from then on, creating chance upon chance over the next 86 minutes, but they were denied by a combination of poor marksmanship, brilliant goalkeeping by Rui Patricio and last-ditch defending by the Portuguese defence.

Morocco, like Egypt, will now have to arrange an early flight out of Russia, while Ronaldo, with his goal, the 85th for Portugal, becomes the highest international goals scorer ever in European football by overtaking Hungarian Ferenc Puskas.

Morocco meet Spain in their last match of the tournament next week seeking to salvage some pride having failed to score a goal yet in two matches, while Portugal face Iran next seeking to rival Spain for supreme control of the group. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Senegal Show The Rest Of Africa How It’s Done
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Maiden Salah Start Not Enough To Save Egypt From Crashing Out Of World Cup
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Ignore The Friendlies — Five Reasons Nigeria Will Reach The World Cup Semis
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Sports CONFIRMED: Balogun, Onazi Out… The 11 Super Eagles Who Will Start Against Croatia
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Sports 'Eagles Are Terrible With Set Piece' And Four Other Things We Learnt From Nigeria-Czech
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Sports We Lost To Croatia Because We Don't Have A Creative Midfielder, Says Okocha
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Woos Dickson Ahead of Presidential Election So They Can 'Restructure Nigeria Together'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Armed Robbers Rape Female Corps Member In Bayelsa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics NASS Gave 'Not Much Regard' To Executive, Says Buhari As He Signs 2018 Budget Into Law
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Tinubu Tells Ekiti Electorate: Vote For Fayemi... He Is A Friend Of The President
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I'm Not Ready To Sit Down With Any Faction’ — Buhari Calls The Bluff Of nPDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Troops Arrest Militia Men In Benue
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari On Collision Course With N'Assembly Over 'Improperly Conceptualised' Alterations To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram CAN Begs Buhari To Reverse Death Sentence On Five Christians Who 'Killed' Herdsman In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
NNPC After Successful Talks With Buhari, Shell Gets Approval For N10bn Bonga Southwest Project
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education AAUA Students Cry Out Over 'Brutal Invasion, Illegal Arrests' By Bribe-Seeking SARS Officials
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: OAU Sacks Akindele, Sex-For-Marks Professor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad