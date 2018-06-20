I Can Assure You That APC Will Crash If nPDP Leaves, Says Timi Frank

Timi Frank, former National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says if the aggrieved nPDP leaves the All ProgressiveS Congress (APC), the ruling party will crumble.

Frank said this in response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of a request for a meeting by nPDP leaders.

“We have not been formally communicated. We read it on the pages of newspapers like everyone else," he said.

"If it is true — because there has not been a denial [from the Presidency] — I want to say that it was this same nonchalant attitude that the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, exhibited that led us to leave the party and the party paid the price.

“If today our President decides to say he is going to ignore us, so be it but I can assure you that we can’t be ignored. Our group is not a group that anybody can ignore. We have the capacity to make our point.

“If we leave today, I can assure you the party (APC) will crash. We want to believe that that news is a rumour. I don’t think the President will say he doesn’t want to see members of his party.”

The nPDP hasn't officially responded to the matter yet, as Kawu baraje, its Chairman, and Bukola Saraki, another key leader, are both out of the country.

While Baraje is in Saudi Arabia observing Hajj, Saraki is on a state visit to Russia.