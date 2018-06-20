I Can Assure You That APC Will Crash If nPDP Leaves, Says Timi Frank

“If we leave today, I can assure you the party (APC) will crash. We want to believe that that news is a rumour. I don’t think the President will say he doesn’t want to see members of his party," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 20, 2018

Timi Frank, former National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says if the aggrieved nPDP leaves the All ProgressiveS Congress (APC), the ruling party will crumble.

Frank said this in response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of a request for a meeting by nPDP leaders.

“We have not been formally communicated. We read it on the pages of newspapers like everyone else," he said.

"If it is true — because there has not been a denial [from the Presidency] — I want to say that it was this same nonchalant attitude that the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, exhibited that led us to leave the party and the party paid the price.

“If today our President decides to say he is going to ignore us, so be it but I can assure you that we can’t be ignored. Our group is not a group that anybody can ignore. We have the capacity to make our point.

“If we leave today, I can assure you the party (APC) will crash. We want to believe that that news is a rumour. I don’t think the President will say he doesn’t want to see members of his party.”

The nPDP hasn't officially responded to the matter yet, as Kawu baraje, its Chairman, and Bukola Saraki, another key leader, are both out of the country.

While Baraje is in Saudi Arabia observing Hajj, Saraki is on a state visit to Russia.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Woos Dickson Ahead of Presidential Election So They Can 'Restructure Nigeria Together'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics NASS Gave 'Not Much Regard' To Executive, Says Buhari As He Signs 2018 Budget Into Law
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Tinubu Tells Ekiti Electorate: Vote For Fayemi... He Is A Friend Of The President
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I'm Not Ready To Sit Down With Any Faction’ — Buhari Calls The Bluff Of nPDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari On Collision Course With N'Assembly Over 'Improperly Conceptualised' Alterations To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Woos Dickson Ahead of Presidential Election So They Can 'Restructure Nigeria Together'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Armed Robbers Rape Female Corps Member In Bayelsa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics NASS Gave 'Not Much Regard' To Executive, Says Buhari As He Signs 2018 Budget Into Law
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Tinubu Tells Ekiti Electorate: Vote For Fayemi... He Is A Friend Of The President
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I'm Not Ready To Sit Down With Any Faction’ — Buhari Calls The Bluff Of nPDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Troops Arrest Militia Men In Benue
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari On Collision Course With N'Assembly Over 'Improperly Conceptualised' Alterations To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram CAN Begs Buhari To Reverse Death Sentence On Five Christians Who 'Killed' Herdsman In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
NNPC After Successful Talks With Buhari, Shell Gets Approval For N10bn Bonga Southwest Project
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education AAUA Students Cry Out Over 'Brutal Invasion, Illegal Arrests' By Bribe-Seeking SARS Officials
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: OAU Sacks Akindele, Sex-For-Marks Professor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad