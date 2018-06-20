Osinbajo To Ekiti Residents: Vote For Fayemi... APC Has Prepared A New And Delicious Meal For You

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has told residents of Ekiti State to vote Kayode Fayemi, the APC flag bearer, as the next Governor of the state because he is the chosen one.

Osinbajo, who made this call during the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, also said "APC has prepared a new and delicious meal for Ekiti residents".

“Take a look at JKF, this is your candidate. He is the chosen one. Come July 14, vote for him, vote for APC,” he said.

He urged the electorates to embrace Fayemi, as he is the only one who would bring transformation to Ekiti State.

He said: “Fayemi is the chosen one who will transform Ekiti State. JKF is the one who will bring transformation to Ekiti State. Vote JKF once again.

“When July 14 comes, don’t look backward or sideways, look forward, because we are moving forward. APC is a progressive party. It is a party for successful people.

“On July 14, let’s come out en masse to vote for APC. PDP has done enough. APC has prepared a new and delicious meal for Ekiti residents.

APC leaders, such as Bola Tinubu, national leader of the party, and John Oyegun, National Chairman, were at the campaign rally held at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium.

Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ogun State; Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State; Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State; Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Osun State; Abdul’aziz Yari, Zamfara State Governor; Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State were also present.