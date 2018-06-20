Osinbajo To Ekiti Residents: Vote For Fayemi... APC Has Prepared A New And Delicious Meal For You

Osinbajo, who made this call during the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, also said "APC has prepared a new and delicious meal for Ekiti residents".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 20, 2018

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has told residents of Ekiti State to vote Kayode Fayemi, the APC flag bearer, as the next Governor of the state because he is the chosen one.

Osinbajo, who made this call during the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, also said "APC has prepared a new and delicious meal for Ekiti residents". 

“Take a look at JKF, this is your candidate. He is the chosen one. Come July 14, vote for him, vote for APC,” he said.

He urged the electorates to embrace Fayemi, as he is the only one who would bring transformation to Ekiti State.

He said: “Fayemi is the chosen one who will transform Ekiti State. JKF is the one who will bring transformation to Ekiti State. Vote JKF once again.

“When July 14 comes, don’t look backward or sideways, look forward, because we are moving forward. APC is a progressive party. It is a party for successful people.

“On July 14, let’s come out en masse to vote for APC. PDP has done enough. APC has prepared a new and delicious meal for Ekiti residents.

APC leaders, such as Bola Tinubu, national leader of the party, and John Oyegun, National Chairman, were at the campaign rally held at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium.

 

Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ogun State; Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State; Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State; Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Osun State; Abdul’aziz Yari, Zamfara State Governor; Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State were also present.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Woos Dickson Ahead of Presidential Election So They Can 'Restructure Nigeria Together'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics NASS Gave 'Not Much Regard' To Executive, Says Buhari As He Signs 2018 Budget Into Law
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Tinubu Tells Ekiti Electorate: Vote For Fayemi... He Is A Friend Of The President
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I'm Not Ready To Sit Down With Any Faction’ — Buhari Calls The Bluff Of nPDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari On Collision Course With N'Assembly Over 'Improperly Conceptualised' Alterations To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Woos Dickson Ahead of Presidential Election So They Can 'Restructure Nigeria Together'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Armed Robbers Rape Female Corps Member In Bayelsa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics NASS Gave 'Not Much Regard' To Executive, Says Buhari As He Signs 2018 Budget Into Law
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Tinubu Tells Ekiti Electorate: Vote For Fayemi... He Is A Friend Of The President
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I'm Not Ready To Sit Down With Any Faction’ — Buhari Calls The Bluff Of nPDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Troops Arrest Militia Men In Benue
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari On Collision Course With N'Assembly Over 'Improperly Conceptualised' Alterations To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram CAN Begs Buhari To Reverse Death Sentence On Five Christians Who 'Killed' Herdsman In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
NNPC After Successful Talks With Buhari, Shell Gets Approval For N10bn Bonga Southwest Project
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education AAUA Students Cry Out Over 'Brutal Invasion, Illegal Arrests' By Bribe-Seeking SARS Officials
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: OAU Sacks Akindele, Sex-For-Marks Professor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad