Three Armed Robbers Rape Female Corps Member In Bayelsa

A female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been raped by a gang of armed robbers in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The hoodlums were reported to have engaged in house-to-house robbery at Yenizue Gene, a suburb of Yenagoa, on Sunday morning before attacking the corps member's apartment located in the area.

The armed robbers, numbering about three, stormed the area at about 3 am, fired several gunshots into the air to scare away residents and a vigilance group, whose members were only carrying sticks and cutlasses.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, said three armed robbers were involved in the crime.

He said the traumatised corps member reported the matter to the police station, narrating how the hoodlums took turns on her.

Butswat noted that the victim also made useful statements on the identities of the armed robbers, adding that the police immediately launched a manhunt on them.

Before raping their victim, they were said to have robbed her of her mobile phones, cash and other valuables.