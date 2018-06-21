15 Injured As Two Suicide Bombers Fail In Attempt To Hit Maiduguri Market

Two suicide bombers made efforts to bomb the 333 Artillery Mammy Market in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday evening, but their plans did not come to fruition.

According to Edet Okon, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Police in Borno, the two bombers died instantly while 15 others suffered injuries.

“Yesterday being 20/06/18 at about 2020hrs, two female suicide bombers onboard a tricycle attempted to infiltrate the defunct 333 Artillery Mammy Market in Maiduguri, Borno State,” Okon said in a statement released on Thursday and obtained by SaharaReporters.

“The first bomber exploded as she was shot by soldiers while trying to buy ticket at the gate. The second bomber detonated her IED inside the tricycle as the rider fled the scene.

“As a result of the explosions, the two bombers died instantly while fifteen persons were injured and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Meanwhile, the scene of incident has been sanitized by a team of EOD personnel and normalcy has been restored.”

Okon conveyed the assurance of Damian Chukwu, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, to members of the public that the force remains committed to the protection of lives and properties at all times.

He said Chukwu wanted residents to be extra vigilant and to promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the Police or other security agencies for necessary actions.