At Least Three Shi’tes, One Policeman Killed As Kaduna Court Continues Trial Of El-Zakzaky, Wife

The deaths were recorded in clashes between the Police and the protesters as El-Zakzaky and his wife appeared before the Kaduna State High Court on eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, among other allegations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 21, 2018

At least three protesters and a policeman were killed on Thursday, with many more injured, as Shi’ia followers continued their protests over the unending detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The deaths were recorded in clashes between the Police and the protesters as El-Zakzaky and his wife appeared before the Kaduna State High Court on eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, among other allegations.

El-Zakzaky was arrested in December 2015 after clashes between members of his group and the military resulted in multiple deaths.

The military had claimed that Zakzaky’s followers tried to assassinate Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant-General and Chief of Army Staff, after barricading the route through which his motorcade was to pass.

Shi’ia followers have staged a countless number of protests ever since, particularly in Abuja and Kaduna, with one on Wednesday causing injuries to two policemen and some Shi’ites.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency BREAKING: DSS 'Arrests' Two ISIS Commanders In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency 15 Injured As Two Suicide Bombers Fail In Attempt To Hit Maiduguri Market
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency We’ll Continue Waging War Against The Infidels, Boko Haram Boasts In New Video
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency I Wonder If The Defence Minister Reads Newspapers, Says Ortom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency In Democracy Day Speech, Buhari Ignores Leah Sharibu, Abducted Chibok Girls
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Boko Haram US Condemns Damboa Attack, Sympathises With Friends And Families Of Victims
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics MKO Abiola's Son Joins Race For APC Youth Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: DSS 'Arrests' Two ISIS Commanders In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics SUMMARISED: Everything The National Assembly Removed And Added To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International US Deports 34 Nigerians 'For Minor Offences'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel With Fake Brazilian Passport, Nigerian Attending World Cup In Russia Migrates Illegally To Finland
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education TIMELINE: How Randy OAU Professor, Richard Akindele, Fell From Grace To Grass
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigeria Visa Free Agreement: Things To Know About Ecuador
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal PhD Scandal: UNILAG Disclaims Osun Poly Rector’s B.Sc
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Agriculture Femi Adesina Accuses Opposition Of Sponsoring 'Farmer-Herder Clashes'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Okonjo-Iweala To Discuss ‘Fighting Corruption Is Dangerous’ In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Makarfi Visits Plateau Vows To Unseat Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad