At Least Three Shi’tes, One Policeman Killed As Kaduna Court Continues Trial Of El-Zakzaky, Wife

At least three protesters and a policeman were killed on Thursday, with many more injured, as Shi’ia followers continued their protests over the unending detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The deaths were recorded in clashes between the Police and the protesters as El-Zakzaky and his wife appeared before the Kaduna State High Court on eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, among other allegations.

El-Zakzaky was arrested in December 2015 after clashes between members of his group and the military resulted in multiple deaths.

The military had claimed that Zakzaky’s followers tried to assassinate Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant-General and Chief of Army Staff, after barricading the route through which his motorcade was to pass.

Shi’ia followers have staged a countless number of protests ever since, particularly in Abuja and Kaduna, with one on Wednesday causing injuries to two policemen and some Shi’ites.