Osunbor, Ex-Edo Governor, Steps Down For Oshiomhole ‘Out Of Respect For Buhari’

Oserheimen Osunbor, a Professor and former Governor of Edo State, has stepped down for Adams Oshiomhole, another former Governor of the state, in the race for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Announcing his withdrawal from the race on Wednesday, Osunbor said he made the decision out of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is common knowledge that I was vying for the position of National Chairman of the APC at the forthcoming national convention for reasons I stated in my release last week,” he said.

“However, after extensive discussions and consultations across the various levels in the party and amongst my family, friends and associates, I hereby note that out of respect for Mr. President and other frontline leaders of the party as well as the need to avoid unduly prolonging the voting exercise during the national convention.”

He said his withdrawal would also help to avoid rancor at the election, which holds on Saturday.

“In the interest of a rancour-free national convention and to ease the work of the National Convention Committee and in the overall interest of our party the APC, I have decided to withdraw from the race and also endorse Mr Oshiomhole,” he said.

“Accordingly, I hereby withdraw my candidature. I thank all those who have expressed support for my candidature but who may feel disappointed by this development.”

It is at least the second time in a decade that Osunbor would be giving up his ambition for Oshiomhole. In 2007, he was declared winner of the Edo State governorship election, which he contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, the court invalidated the election in 2008, ordering him to vacate the seat for the original winner, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole was therefore sworn in on November 12, 2008.

