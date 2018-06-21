Osunbor, Ex-Edo Governor, Steps Down For Oshiomhole ‘Out Of Respect For Buhari’

It is at least the second time in a decade that Osunbor would be giving up his ambition for Oshiomhole. In 2007, he was declared winner of the Edo State governorship election, which he contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, the court invalidated the election in 2008, ordering him to vacate the seat for the original winner, Adams Oshiomhole. Oshiomhole was therefore sworn in on November 12, 2008.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 21, 2018

Oserheimen Osunbor, a Professor and former Governor of Edo State, has stepped down for Adams Oshiomhole, another former Governor of the state, in the race for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 

Announcing his withdrawal from the race on Wednesday, Osunbor said he made the decision out of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is common knowledge that I was vying for the position of National Chairman of the APC at the forthcoming national convention for reasons I stated in my release last week,” he said.

“However, after extensive discussions and consultations across the various levels in the party and amongst my family, friends and associates, I hereby note that out of respect for Mr. President and other frontline leaders of the party as well as the need to avoid unduly prolonging the voting exercise during the national convention.”

He said his withdrawal would also help to avoid rancor at the election, which holds on Saturday.

“In the interest of a rancour-free national convention and to ease the work of the National Convention Committee and in the overall interest of our party the APC, I have decided to withdraw from the race and also endorse Mr Oshiomhole,” he said.

“Accordingly, I hereby withdraw my candidature. I thank all those who have expressed support for my candidature but who may feel disappointed by this development.”

It is at least the second time in a decade that Osunbor would be giving up his ambition for Oshiomhole. In 2007, he was declared winner of the Edo State governorship election, which he contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). 

However, the court invalidated the election in 2008, ordering him to vacate the seat for the original winner, Adams Oshiomhole. 

Oshiomhole was therefore sworn in on November 12, 2008.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics MKO Abiola's Son Joins Race For APC Youth Leader
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Makarfi Visits Plateau Vows To Unseat Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Femi Adesina Accuses Opposition Of Sponsoring 'Farmer-Herder Clashes'
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Politics ‘Our Political Worth is Not Appreciated’ — Two Of Dickson’s Aides Leave PDP To Join Sylva At APC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections After Sampling 17 parties, Agbakoba’s Movement Joins Fela Durotoye's Alliance for New Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics MKO Abiola's Son Joins Race For APC Youth Leader
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International US Deports 34 Nigerians 'For Minor Offences'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Makarfi Visits Plateau Vows To Unseat Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education TIMELINE: How Randy OAU Professor, Richard Akindele, Fell From Grace To Grass
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Court Opens 'Conspiracy And Money Laundering' Trial Of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel With Fake Brazilian Passport, Nigerian Attending World Cup In Russia Migrates Illegally To Finland
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion No, Baba Atiku, You Must Come To The United States By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Agriculture Femi Adesina Accuses Opposition Of Sponsoring 'Farmer-Herder Clashes'
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Politics ‘Our Political Worth is Not Appreciated’ — Two Of Dickson’s Aides Leave PDP To Join Sylva At APC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections After Sampling 17 parties, Agbakoba’s Movement Joins Fela Durotoye's Alliance for New Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari On Collision Course With N'Assembly Over 'Improperly Conceptualised' Alterations To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad