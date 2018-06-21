PDP Still The Strongest And Largest Party In Nigeria, Says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the strongest and largest political party in Nigeria.

Jonathan, who lost the 2015 presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari, made this known on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, when he played host to former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, despite all the crisis that has befallen the party in the past few years, PDP is gradually coming back stronger.

"I believe PDP is coming back and getting stronger,” he said.

“Yes, we had some issues in 2015. But as you know politics is a very dynamic business. Even though we are in the opposition with fewer governors, PDP is still the strongest and largest party.”

In a related development, Atiku Abubakar reteirated that there is no party in the country that has such organised setting and capacity like PDP.

Atiku, a 2019 presidential aspirant, said: “It is actually the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that has the strength and structure to get back to Aso Rock. Without PDP, APC should not have been in Aso Rock.”

He also expressed his disappointment with the current administration.

The former number two citizen also took time to assess the Buhari administration, saying: “Have we ever had this rate of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria? Have we ever had five sets of exchange rates before in this country? Have we ever had so much insecurity like this before? No! Have we ever been this divided before in this country? No!”