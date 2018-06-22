19-Year-Old Fulani Boy Killed By Soldier's Stray Bullet In Akure

The 19-year-old was returning from his school, Ajowa Community Primary School, when he fell to the bullets of an armed soldier.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2018

File photo The street journal

Usman Saliu, a Fulani boy, has been killed by a stray bullet from a soldier in Ajowa Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State. 

The 19-year-old was returning from his school, Ajowa Community Primary School, when he fell to the bullets of an armed soldier.  

The solider, whose identity is still unknown, was one of the officers of the 32 Artillery Brigade deployed to man the notorious Owo/Akoko road. 

A witness who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters said it happened when the armed soldiers noticed some strange elements among the Fulani people close to the road. 

The witness added that one of the soldiers opened fire while trying to fish out those causing the trouble among the Fulani herdsmen.  

"The Fulani people in the town were playing and also dancing with their sticks and cutlasses," he said.

“The acrobatic dancing became rowdy and attracted the soldiers, who were maintaining law and order at the checkpoint. The soldiers noticed some strange faces among them and wanted to fish the troublemakers out. 

“But the Fulani men tried to prevent the soldiers, and the scuffle led to disorderliness during which the victims were hit by bullets."

Usman Saliu, father of the deceased, confirmed the incident, revealing that the corpse of the boy, which was initially deposited at the State Specialists Hospital in Ikare Akoko, had been released for burial.  

Ojo Adelegan, spokesperson of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, said the army authorities were already on top of the situation. 

"The issue was accidental because the solider was trying to fish out an invader who penetrated his way into the midst of the people to cause havoc," he said. "We have held a meeting with the father of the boy and the Ondo State government even intervened on the issue in order to avert more crisis."

SaharaReporters, New York

