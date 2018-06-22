Buhari Using Paris Fund To Influence Voting In Ekiti Election, Says Fayose

Ayodele Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, says the Federal Government is intentionally delaying the release of the Paris Club refund to states with the intention of upsetting Ekiti State ahead of the July 14 governorship election.

Mr Idowu Adelusi, Mr. Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, said this on his behalf in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

The Governor accused the Federal Government of deliberately withholding the money after Ekiti and other states had been cleared to get the refund, with the intention of turning the people against the present administration and winning the coming election in the state.

“If it is released to other states without the inclusion of Ekiti, people will suspect the Federal Government of playing politics with it," he said.

"The Federal Government used those tactics in Kogi to assist the APC candidate to win. I am using this forum to inform Ekiti people that the Federal Government is punishing and depriving them of their entitlement because of politics. They think that if I am not able to pay the four months’ salaries owed the workers, they will vote for the APC.

“Ekiti people are not fools; they know that the Fayemi administration plunged the state into debt. Fayemi left two months’ salaries unpaid and N1.2bn is being deducted every month from Ekiti allocations to service the debt. So far, N35.34bn has been deducted from allocations coming to Ekiti to service debts owed by the Fayemi administration.

"If I have N35.34bn, I will not owe workers and I will be able to take care of the needs of the people. Ekiti people are not fools and will not again accept the APC. They know that the Fayemi administration is the cause of the unpaid salaries.”

Fayose then warned the Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commission against stopping the collation of election results midway as was done during the Edo State governorship election.