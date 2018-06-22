Fayose: Ordinary Budget, Buhari Can’t Get National Assembly To Pass

“As a military Head of State, he blamed former President Shehu Shagari’s government. Since he assumed office, he has been blaming his predecessor,” Fayose said. “And now that he can’t get ordinary budget passed by the National Assembly for over six months, he is blaming the legislative arm. When is he going to be man enough to stop his blame game?”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2018

Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, has branded President Muhammadu Buhari a blame-game specialist, following his outcry on the National Assembly’s alterations to the 2018 budget.

In a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday by Lere Olayinka, his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Fayose chided the President for failing to get the legislature to pass “ordinary budget” for more than six onths.

He said Buhari’s trend of blaming his predecessors dates back to his time as a Military Head of State when he blamed former President Shehu Shagari for so many things.

“As a military Head of State, he blamed former President Shehu Shagari’s government. Since he assumed office, he has been blaming his predecessor,” Fayose said.

“And now that he can’t get ordinary budget passed by the National Assembly for over six months, he is blaming the legislative arm. When is he going to be man enough to stop his blame game?”

Speaking on the controversies surrounding the just-passed budget, Fayose reminded the President of the 2016 ruling of Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja which declared that the National Assembly has the power to alter the budget. 

He accused Buhari of trying to use the National Assembly as scapegoat for his failure, an action he described as a “disservice to the principle of separation of powers, checks and balances”.

“The budgets that the National Assembly passed in 2016 and 2017, what did he do with them? What impact did the budgets make on the lives of Nigerians?

“Why can’t the President just go ahead and implement what the National Assembly appropriated and present supplementary budget later instead of trying to label the legislative arm as the reasons for his government’s failure?

“The masses want the president to create jobs and make life more abundant for them.

“As at today, everything is wrong with Nigeria under President Buhari. The country is not secured as armed bandits and killer herdsmen have taken over everywhere. Nigerians are no longer free to move even within a State not to talk of from one State to another.

“Therefore, he should stop the blame game and get serious with governance so that Nigerians can at least attach one major achievement to his tenure as President.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics SUMMARISED: Everything The National Assembly Removed And Added To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics National Assembly Not A Department Of The Presidency, Melaye Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'We Did It In The Interest Of The People' — Lawmakers Defend Alterations To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics MKO Abiola's Son Joins Race For APC Youth Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Buhari Using Paris Fund To Influence Voting In Ekiti Election, Says Fayose
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics SERAP On Budget Cut: National Assembly Engaged In Crimes Against Humanity
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: DSS Arrests Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: DSS 'Arrests' Two ISIS Commanders In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports BREAKING: Advantage Nigeria — Or Iceland! Messi Helpless As Croatia Wallop Argentina
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal LPPC Strips Corrupt, Imprisoned Lawyer Nwobike Of SAN Rank
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics SUMMARISED: Everything The National Assembly Removed And Added To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency At Least Three Shi’tes, One Policeman Killed As Kaduna Court Continues Trial Of El-Zakzaky, Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sahara Reporters Buhari Shouldnt Have Signed 2018 Budget Into Law - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Okonjo-Iweala To Discuss ‘Fighting Corruption Is Dangerous’ In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Imohimi Edgal, Lagos Police Commissioner, 'Paraded Innocent Man' As Cultist
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal PhD Scandal: UNILAG Disclaims Osun Poly Rector’s B.Sc
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigeria Visa Free Agreement: Things To Know About Ecuador
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics National Assembly Not A Department Of The Presidency, Melaye Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad