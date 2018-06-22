LPPC Strips Corrupt, Imprisoned Lawyer Nwobike Of SAN Rank

Joseph Nwobike, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who was sentenced to 30 days in prison for perverting the course of Justice, has had his SAN rank revoked by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC).

Nwobike was sentenced to prison without an alternative for fine in April after he was found guilty by a high court in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused him of giving inducement to some judges and court officials who are handling cases he had interests in. Mohammed Yunusa, who is currently facing trial, was alleged to have also received bribe from Nwobike.

In a statement on Thursday, Hadizatu Mustapha, Supreme Court Registrar and Secretary of the LPPC, said the title was withdrawn temporarily as a result of Nwobike’s conviction.

The statement read: “This is to notify the general public that the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee at its 132nd plenary session which was held today, the 21st day of June 2018; has suspended Joseph Nwobike Esq. from the use of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (and all other privileges attached to the rank) in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 25(2) of the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee Guidelines."

“This is sequel to his conviction by the Lagos State High Court of Justice for perversion of justice in charge No.LD/2516C/2016-FRN V. Dr. Joseph Nwobike SAN and pending the investigation by the sub-committee setup by the Chairman of the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, the Rt. Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mr Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen GCON.”