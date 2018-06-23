Buhari Reinstates Three Permanent Secretaries Suspended In 2015

President Muhammadu Buhari at his office

President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated three permanent secretaries he suspended in 2015 for misconduct.

Disclosing this in Abuja on Friday, the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Lawrence Ojabo, listed the names of the reinstated permanent secretaries as Ibukun Odusote, Nkechi Ejele and Fatima Binta Bamidele.

Explaining that Buhari gave the directive in view of the recommendations of the Federal Civil Service Management Committee and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ojabo said that the President directed that the appointment of the permanent secretaries, who have been without posting since November 2015, should not be terminated as allegations against them could not be proven.

“The presidential clean bill for the top civil servants is a further demonstration of the Federal Government’s determination to ensure that no government employee is unduly victimized on account of frivolous allegations and petitions,” he said.

Recently retiring from service upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60 years, Bamidele served in the Ministry of Niger Delta affairs, while Ejele was in the Ministry of Culture and National Orientation, with Odusote in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.