Civilian JTF Help Soldiers To ‘Kill’ Seven Insurgents In Borno

The Nigerian Army says troops of the 112 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole, supported by operatives of the Civilian Joint Task, have killed seven Boko Haram insurgents in Azaya Kalmari, a village about 50 kilometres away, in the outskirts of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations of the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure in a press statement on Saturday.

“Troops encountered the fleeing insurgents today Friday 22 June 2018 at about12.00 noon while conducting fighting patrol to clear pockets of fleeing Boko Haram insurgents from remote villages around Mafa town.” He said.

“The gallant troops overpowered the insurgents in the ensuing fire fight, killing 7 of them. The troops also recovered two AK 47 rifles, one Ak 56 rifle and 7 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition.

“While conducting the clearance operations along the axis of patrol, the troops successfully cleared Moduhum, Njimtulur, Hayaba Gana, and Hayaba Kura, Hashime, Azaya Kura and Azaya villages. All located in the outskirts of Mafa.”

Nwachukwu said that after clearing the initial resistance posed by the insurgents, the troops proceeded to further exploit and clear other surrounding villages including, Koshebe Kanuri, Buramburi Gana, Kashakasha, Ngudda, Kezamari, Kellori, koshiri and Ngwon villages.

“All located in the remote parts of Mafa Local Government Area,” he added.

“The troops remain resilient as they continue the fighting patrol and taking the battle to the insurgents in their hideouts.”