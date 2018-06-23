Oshiomhole Emerges APC National Chairman Unopposed

One by one, all those who were interested in the position withdrew from the race, the most recent being Oserheimen Osunbor, a Professor and former Governor of Edo State, who said he made the decision out of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari, and Clement Ebri, who withdrew on Thursday “in the overall interest of the party.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 23, 2018

Adams Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State and former President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has been declared National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State and Chairman of the Convention Committee, announced that Oshiomhole emerged unopposed.

One by one, all those who were interested in the position withdrew from the race, the most recent being Oserheimen Osunbor, a Professor and former Governor of Edo State, who said he made the decision out of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari, and Clement Ebri, who withdrew on Thursday “in the overall interest of the party.

Since Oshiomhole had no opponent, Abubakar simply asked the delegates to ratify the only ca didate through a voice vote, which was promptly done.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics LIST: The 12 Officials Elected Unopposed At APC Convention So Far
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is The Most Hypocritical Leader Nigeria Ever Produced, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Delegates Exchange Blows During Buhari’s Speech
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Reinstates Three Permanent Secretaries Suspended In 2015
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics National Assembly Not A Department Of The Presidency, Melaye Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayose: Ordinary Budget, Buhari Can’t Get National Assembly To Pass
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: DSS Arrests Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sahara Reporters Buhari Shouldnt Have Signed 2018 Budget Into Law - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics LIST: The 12 Officials Elected Unopposed At APC Convention So Far
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is The Most Hypocritical Leader Nigeria Ever Produced, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Delegates Exchange Blows During Buhari’s Speech
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police How Imohimi Edgal, Lagos Police Commissioner, 'Paraded Innocent Man' As Cultist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Reinstates Three Permanent Secretaries Suspended In 2015
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports BREAKING: Musa The Monster As Eagles Whip Iceland To Get World Cup Back On Track
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Christianity May Cease To Exist By 2043- Christian Elders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics National Assembly Not A Department Of The Presidency, Melaye Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports PERMUTATION: Win, Lose Or Draw — All The Scenarios By Which Nigeria Can Qualify After Iceland Match
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayose: Ordinary Budget, Buhari Can’t Get National Assembly To Pass
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad