Oshiomhole Emerges APC National Chairman Unopposed

Adams Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State and former President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has been declared National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State and Chairman of the Convention Committee, announced that Oshiomhole emerged unopposed.

One by one, all those who were interested in the position withdrew from the race, the most recent being Oserheimen Osunbor, a Professor and former Governor of Edo State, who said he made the decision out of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari, and Clement Ebri, who withdrew on Thursday “in the overall interest of the party.

Since Oshiomhole had no opponent, Abubakar simply asked the delegates to ratify the only ca didate through a voice vote, which was promptly done.