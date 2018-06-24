BREAKING: AGF Malami Swears Oshiomhole In As APC National Chairman

Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State, has been sworn in as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The oath of office and allegiance was administered on him by Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Also sworn in was Mai Mala Buni as Secretary of the party.

Oshimhole was confirmed National Chairman via a voice vote at the national convention of the party on Saturday, after all his potential opponents withdrew from the race.

Details later…