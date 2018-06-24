BREAKING: D’banj One Year Old Son Dies At Own Pool In Lagos

Popular Nigerian Singer and entertainer, D’banj and wife Lineo Didi have lost their son, Daniel.

Daniel Oyebanjo III who turned a year last May died on Sunday after he drowned inside a pool at Dbanj’s residence in ikoyi, Lagos state.

D’banj who took to his Instagram page with a black image post and confirmed the death of his son with a caption: “Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful”.

It was learnt that D’banj was in Los Angeles to attend the 2018 BET Awards when the death of his son occurred.

SaharaReporters gathered that the remains of the child has been moved to the morgue.