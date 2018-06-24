BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Wife Of Ondo Monarch

Breaking News

Unknown gunmen have abducted Mrs. Olukemi Agunloye, the wife of Oba Samuel Kehinde Agunloye, the Alauga of Auga Akoko, in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State, SaharaReporters has just learnt.

Mrs. Agunloye was abducted late Saturday night on the notorious Auga/Ise Road in the Akoko area of the state.

SaharaReporters had several times reported that the Ise Road is a den of kidnappers and other sorts of crime in the state.

The monarch’s wife was abducted alongside her driver while going to her hometown of Ugbe Akoko.

Oba Agunloye confirmed the abduction of his wife to Sahara Reporters via the phone on Sunday afternoon. Oba Agunloye, whose wife was kidnapped

“The Olori has been kidnapped alongside my driver while travelling to her hometown, Ugbe Akoko,” he said.

“After abducting them, the kidnappers abandoned their vehicle on the bad portion of the road.

“In fact, it was a passerby who contacted us here at the palace to notify me that my wife and the driver had just been kidnapped.”

He added that the hoodlums were yet to contact the palace for any ransom.

Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, also confirmed the abduction to SaharaReporters, saying: “It is true, I can confirm that the monarch’s wife has been kidnapped with her driver on Auga/Ise Road by unknown gunmen.

“We have already deployed our men to the area and they have started coming the bush in search of the victims.”

Razak Rauf, Police Area Commander in Akoko, also told our correspondent that more men had been dispatched to rescue the kidnapped Olori and the driver.