FG Deploys AIG To Lagos Airport Over ISIS Threat To Attack Commercial Flights

The Federal Government is beefing up security at the landside and airside of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, following the threat by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to attack commercial airplanes in the country.

The latest step by the government is the deployment of an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Mr. Danjuma Muhammed, to the command to increase surveillance and thwart any attempt by the terrorists to cause mayhem in the sector.

This is the first time an AIG would be deployed to any airport in the country as the head.

A police source in Abuja, who cannot not be named because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, confirmed this to SaharaReporters.

Mr. Joseph Alabi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and the command Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the development with our correspondent.

Alibi, however, said that Muhammed was replacing Mr. Abdullahi Ali, a Commissioner of Police who recently retired.

He further stated that the government was not taking the threat of the ISIS lightly, and would do anything to safeguard lives and equipment within the command.

He said that since the MMIA is the busiest airport in the country, it will always receive maximum attention from the government.

“The transfer of a very senior ranking officer to the airport command is very strategic and the objective is to ensure that nothing untoward occurs here," he said. "The AIG has since assumed duties and has warned officers attached to the command that he will not tolerate laziness, idleness and dereliction of duties.”

Alabi added that the command head had also issued a stern warning to touts parading themselves as airport workers within the complex to move out within the airport environment, stressing that anyone caught touting or engaging in illegal activities would be dealt with in accordance to the rule of the land.

According to Alabi, Muhammed had assured air travellers and other airport users that adequate measures had been put in place for their safety and security.

He noted that the police was working with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other security agencies attached to the airport to ensure maximum safety at both the landside and airside of the airport.

He, however, urged travellers and other airport users to remain vigilant, be law-abiding and also comply with the new security measures put in place at the airport to further increase surveillance.