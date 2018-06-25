‘We Lost 300 Cows’ — Miyetti Allah Confirms Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory

“These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission,” Ciroma said. “Fulani herdsmen have lost about 300 cows in the last few weeks — 94 cows were rustled by armed Berom youth in Fan village, another 36 cows were killed by Berom youth. In addition to that, 174 cattle were rustled and the criminals disappeared with them to Mangu [Local Government]."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 25, 2018

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) says the raid by suspected herdsmen on three local governments in Plateau State were a retaliation of the loss of cows in recent times.

More than 100 people were killed on Saturday night when suspected herdsmen attacked many villages in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local government areas of the state.

Commenting on the tragedy via a statement on Monday, Danladi Ciroma, Chairman, North-Central zone of the cattle breeders’ association, said herdsmen in the state had lost “about 300 cows in the last few weeks”.

“These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission,” Ciroma said.

“There have been recent reports of cow rustling and destruction of farms between Berom farmers and Fulani herdsmen. The people carrying out these criminal activities are well-known to the communities but the communities are hiding them.

“Fulani herdsmen have lost about 300 cows in the last few weeks — 94 cows were rustled by armed Berom youth in Fan village, another 36 cows were killed by Berom youth. In addition to that, 174 cattle were rustled and the criminals disappeared with them to Mangu [Local Government].

“Since these cows were not found, no one should expect peace in the areas. Even soldiers that went after the criminals to recover the rustled cows were shot by the armed rustlers and eventually escaped with all the cows.

“The government of Governor Lalong has done a lot to restore peace, but the criminal elements hiding among their people are the ones frustrating these peace efforts.”

He urged security agencies to be fair to all parties, saying they should neglect any report presented by the Fulani “because such report can lead to attacks and deaths if not properly handled”.

“Criminals thrive a lot in Berom communities, but when the Fulani, who are always victims of their crime, react with attacks, they blame the government,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Curfew In Plateau As Herdsmen Kill ‘Close To 100’ In Three Local Governments
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Are We In A War?' — Ezekwesili Asks Buhari To Account For The Dead In Plateau Attacks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Buhari Describes Latest Plateau Killings As ‘Painful And Regrettable’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Wife Of Ondo Monarch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Commissioner In Charge Of SARS Loses Son To Reprisal Killings After Plateau ‘Herdsmen’ Attacks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Sen. Andy Uba Denies Ownership Of Controversial WAEC Certificate
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Chaos At Lagos Airport As Immigration Imposes $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: D’banj's One-Year-Old Son Dies In Pool Accident
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: The 12 Officials Elected Unopposed At APC Convention So Far
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Curfew In Plateau As Herdsmen Kill ‘Close To 100’ In Three Local Governments
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Senior Police Officers 'Free Murder Suspect In Exchange For N2.5m Bribe'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion When Will Bukola Abiku Mesujamba Saraki Go To Jail? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Delegates Exchange Blows During Buhari’s Speech
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Harvest Time At EFCC? By Uche Ugboajah
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sports Senegal Squander Glorious Chance To Become First African Country To Reach World Cup Last 16
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'Are We In A War?' — Ezekwesili Asks Buhari To Account For The Dead In Plateau Attacks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: In A Few Short Years, APC Has Done What PDP Couldn’t Do In 16 Long Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Senseless Killings: The Political Obituary Of Buhari’s Presidency By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad