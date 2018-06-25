'Are We In A War?' — Ezekwesili Asks Buhari To Account For The Dead In Plateau Attacks

Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to "account for the dead", following attacks in three local governments in Plateau State that resulted in the death of roughly 100 citizens.

Reacting to the killings, which occurred on Saturday night but were only reported on Sunday, the activist wondered if Nigeria was in a war.

She said a President who loves his people would not watch doing nothing while his people are being slaughtered. She also urged the various security agencies to find solutions and safeguard the citizens.

“Is the Plateau situation under control? It is very distressing to read some of the news coming out of the state. I hope the Police is on top of the situation and that the commander in Chief is briefed and directing," she tweeted.

“We really must end this wasting of the lives of our citizens. How can these killings happen without consequences? Our hearts are heavy and broken over these killings. When will it stop? 201 lives reported lost, are we in a war? Buhari you must respond with action for them.

“Fellow Nigerians! I decided it is better to scream. Silence is the real crime against humanity, we must speak up for the people of Plateau. Every one of us who believe in Humanity must ask our president to act as C-I-C to protect an secure his people.

“Toddler, youth, the old, boys, girls, women, and men were killed with impunity in their communities. This is criminal; to not address this is unjust. Have you seen some of the pictures &video clips coming out of Jos, Plateau State? Have you seen our fellow citizens being massacred? Have we lost our outrage for evil? Has evil become our norm? Our President @Buhari must account for the dead.

“No leader can survive the normalizing of killings of his citizens. Buhari, it is not normal for your citizens to be being butchered while the Nigerian-State that you lead watches on or is distracted with other priorities. It is life first, Mr. President.

“A leader will not allow killings of his people without consequences. It is abnormality for a people to not value the Lives of their fellow human beings. Give justice to the nearly 200 dead in Plateau. Do it now!!!"