Buhari Describes Latest Plateau Killings As ‘Painful And Regrettable’

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 25, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness with the killing of “close to 100 people” in three local government areas of Plateau State on Saturday night.

In attacks believed to have been perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen, villages in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local government areas were raided, with Ladi Choji, Chairman of Berom Youth Movement, telling reporters that 31 corpses were recovered from Gashish village and 42 others from different villages in Barkin Ladi.

Responding very late on Sunday night, the President vowed that his administration would not rest until the killers are brought to justice.

“The grievous loss of lives and property arising from the killings in Plateau today is painful and regrettable. My deepest condolences to the affected communities,” he said.

“The Police and the Military are fully supporting the determined efforts of Governor Lalong to bring the situation under control and also bring relief to the affected communities. 

“Let me assure that this administration will not rest until all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors are incapacitated and brought to justice.”

