Davido Sends Condolences To D'banj On Son's Death While Receiving BET Award

Nigerian pop star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Sunday won the 2018 BET Award for Best International Act.

While receiving his award, the 25-year-old musician, who first broke into the Nigerian entertainment scene with his hit single 'Back When', sympathized with D’banj who lost his one-year-old son on Sunday to a pool accident at his Ikoyi residence.

Davido said: “Before I go on, I want to send condolences to my big brother, the actual artiste that paved the way for Nigerian artistes to be on this stage," he said. "D'banj, my condolences are with you, you’re my brother."

Davido also used the opportunity to promote African culture, calling on Americans to “come to Africa, eat the food, wear the clothes”.

Davido was nominated alongside fellow Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, British rappers Stormzy, J Hus and Stefflon Don, French-Congolese singer Dadju, and a host of others.

The BET Awards are organsizeed to honour African Americans and other American minoritites in different categories of entertainment. Established in 2001, the award is the brainchild of Black Entertainmet Television.

Here is a list of the winners:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award

Beyoncé *WINNER

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars *WINNER

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award

Migos *WINNER

A Tribe Called Quest

N*E*R*D

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe x Halle

Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars /Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khalid /Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” *WINNER

DJ Khalid /Jay-Z, Future & Beyoncé – “Top Off”

Cardi B /21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana f/Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar f/Rihanna – “Loyalty”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

J.Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B *WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Dej Loaf

Rapsody

Video of the Year Award

Drake – “God’s Plan” *WINNER

Cardi B – “Bodak Yello”

Bruno Mars /Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled /Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” Migos /Drake “Walk It Talk It”

Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava DuVernay *WINNER

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award

SZA *WINNER

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

Gold

LinkA

Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae / Tory Kelly – “I’ll Find You” *WINNER

Snoop Dogg / B Slade – “Words Are Few”

Ledisi and Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”

Marvin Sapp – “Close”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/ Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish *WINNER

Lupita Nyong’o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman *WINNER

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi *WINNER

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Best Movie Award

“Black Panther” *WINNER

“Girls Trip”

“A Wrinkle in Time”

“Detroit”

“Mudbound”

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams *WINNER

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

LeBron James *WINNER

Kevin Durant

Dwyane Wade

Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award

Kendrick Lamar – “Damn” *WINNER

SZA – “Ctrl”

Jay-Z – “4:44”

Migos – “Culture II”

Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – “Black Panther: The Album”

DJ Khaled – “Grateful”

BET Her Award

Janelle Monáe – “Django Jane”

Lizzo – “Water Me”

Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman” *WINNER

Remy Ma f/ Chris Brown – “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”

Chloe x Halle – “The Kids Are Alright”

Leikeli47 – “2nd Fiddle”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

SZA / Travis Scott – “Love Galore”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” *WINNER

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Migos / Nicki Minaj and Cardi B – “MotorSport”

DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Best International Act Award

Booba (FRANCE)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (FRANCE)

Davido (NIGERIA) *WINNER

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (DR CONGO)

J Hus (UK)

NISKA (FRANCE)

Tiwa Savage (NIGERIA)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)