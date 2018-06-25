Davido Sends Condolences To D'banj On Son's Death While Receiving BET Award

Nigerian pop star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Sunday won the 2018 BET Award for Best International Act.
While receiving his award, the 25-year-old musician, who first broke into the Nigerian entertainment scene with his hit single 'Back When', sympathized with D’banj who lost his one-year-old son on Sunday to a pool accident at his Ikoyi residence.
Davido said: “Before I go on, I want to send condolences to my big brother, the actual artiste that paved the way for Nigerian artistes to be on this stage," he said. "D'banj, my condolences are with you, you’re my brother."
Davido also used the opportunity to promote African culture, calling on Americans to “come to Africa, eat the food, wear the clothes”.
Davido was nominated alongside fellow Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, British rappers Stormzy, J Hus and Stefflon Don, French-Congolese singer Dadju, and a host of others.
The BET Awards are organsizeed to honour African Americans and other American minoritites in different categories of entertainment. Established in 2001, the award is the brainchild of Black Entertainmet Television.
Here is a list of the winners:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé *WINNER
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars *WINNER
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos *WINNER
A Tribe Called Quest
N*E*R*D
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe x Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars /Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khalid /Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” *WINNER
DJ Khalid /Jay-Z, Future & Beyoncé – “Top Off”
Cardi B /21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana f/Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar f/Rihanna – “Loyalty”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J.Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B *WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake – “God’s Plan” *WINNER
Cardi B – “Bodak Yello”
Bruno Mars /Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled /Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” Migos /Drake “Walk It Talk It”
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava DuVernay *WINNER
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Best New Artist Award
SZA *WINNER
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
Gold
LinkA
Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae / Tory Kelly – “I’ll Find You” *WINNER
Snoop Dogg / B Slade – “Words Are Few”
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp – “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/ Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish *WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman *WINNER
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi *WINNER
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie Award
“Black Panther” *WINNER
“Girls Trip”
“A Wrinkle in Time”
“Detroit”
“Mudbound”
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams *WINNER
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron James *WINNER
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
Album of the Year Award
Kendrick Lamar – “Damn” *WINNER
SZA – “Ctrl”
Jay-Z – “4:44”
Migos – “Culture II”
Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – “Black Panther: The Album”
DJ Khaled – “Grateful”
BET Her Award
Janelle Monáe – “Django Jane”
Lizzo – “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman” *WINNER
Remy Ma f/ Chris Brown – “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”
Chloe x Halle – “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47 – “2nd Fiddle”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA / Travis Scott – “Love Galore”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” *WINNER
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Migos / Nicki Minaj and Cardi B – “MotorSport”
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
The Best International Act Award
Booba (FRANCE)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (FRANCE)
Davido (NIGERIA) *WINNER
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (DR CONGO)
J Hus (UK)
NISKA (FRANCE)
Tiwa Savage (NIGERIA)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)