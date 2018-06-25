ICPC Detains Osun Polytechnic Rector Who 'Forged His Ph.D. Certificate'

A statement issued by the commission on Monday confirmed that Olugbenga would be interrogated following a petition that accused him of working with fake Ph.D. certificate allegedly obtained from the University of Ibadan.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 25, 2018

Olaolu Olugbenga, Rector of Igbajo Polytechnic in Osun state, has been detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over allegations he forged  his doctorate degree (PhD) certificate.

Olugbenga, who was also a former Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Oduduwa University, a private institution in Ogun State, was arrested by the anti-graft commission on Friday.

He is held in the Ibadan, Oyo State, holding Centre of ICPC.

University of Ibadan had disowned the troubled Rector when a copy of his purported notification of result was sent for confirmation.

“We still maintain our earlier stance on the matter. He did not graduate from the UI. We have no record of the certificate," UI Public Relations Officer, Olatunji Oladejo, was quoted to have said.

Despite this, Olugbenga insisted that his certificate is authentic.

If found guilty, he would have violated Section 465 of the Criminal Code and Section 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, respectively.

