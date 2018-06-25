IGP Ibrahim Orders Deputy IG To Relocate To Plateau After Herdsmen Attacks

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 25, 2018

Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police, has deployed an intervention force to various parts of Plateau State where there have been attacks.

This is following the Saturday night attack by suspected herdsmen that killed more than 100 people in the state.

Jimoh Moshood, spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, made this known in a statement he released on Monday.

To lead the intervention force, Joshiak Habila, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, has been ordered by the IGP to relocate to Jos.

Two helicopters, five Armored Personnel Carriers, and three Police Mobile Force Units were despatched to aid the intervention exercise. 

The intervention force also includes two counter-terrorism units, police intelligence unit as well as conventional police personnel from other states.

SaharaReporters, New York

