Nigeria To Start repatriating Unidentified Assets And Monies In Foreign Countries

During a meeting at the Nigerian embassy in the Swis town of Bern, Malami said consultants and experts would be hired to help track elusive funds in ongoing investigations, in collaboration with the Swis government. In 2015, Nigeria successfully concluded the repatriation of $322 million from the said country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 25, 2018

AGF Abubakar Malami

As the voluntary Asset Income Declaration Scheme draws to its conclusion, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says the Federal Government will begin repatriating assets and monies unidentified in foreign countries.

According to Malami, a pilot test of the Voluntary Asset Repatriation #Scheme (VARS) will be done in Switzerland.

During a meeting at the Nigerian embassy in the Swis town of Bern, Malami said consultants and experts would be hired to help track elusive funds in ongoing investigations, in collaboration with the Swis government. In 2015, Nigeria successfully concluded the repatriation of $322 million from the said country.

Malami said the funds would be applied to closely-monitored projects. The ventures will be observed by the World Bank and Swis Civil Society Organisations.

Accordding to theChairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, Nigeria had recovered N30 billion from VAIDS.

He said the country has also increased its tax base from 14 million to 19 million. The success of the foreign arm of the scheme will hopefully track those pieces of asset that have slipped passed the VAIDS programme into international waters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Missing $20bn Dollars: Who Said What--NNPC And Diezani's Recklessness
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Banking In An Ocean Of Poverty By Simbo Olorunfemi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan's Oil Revenue As Much As Yaradua, Obj, Abdusalami & Abacha Combined
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jonathan Administration Release NNPC Statement, One Day After Buhari Announces Probe
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Money U.S. Donating $5 Million, Not $5 Billion, To Fight Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption ‘The NNPC Must Die,' El-Rufai Says
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Chaos At Lagos Airport As Immigration Imposes $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Commissioner In Charge Of SARS Loses Son To Reprisal Killings After Plateau ‘Herdsmen’ Attacks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: D’banj's One-Year-Old Son Dies In Pool Accident
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: The 12 Officials Elected Unopposed At APC Convention So Far
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Curfew In Plateau As Herdsmen Kill ‘Close To 100’ In Three Local Governments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion When Will Bukola Abiku Mesujamba Saraki Go To Jail? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Senior Police Officers 'Free Murder Suspect In Exchange For N2.5m Bribe'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘We Lost 300 Cows’ — Miyetti Allah Confirms Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Are We In A War?' — Ezekwesili Asks Buhari To Account For The Dead In Plateau Attacks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Senseless Killings: The Political Obituary Of Buhari’s Presidency By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Delegates Exchange Blows During Buhari’s Speech
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Harvest Time At EFCC? By Uche Ugboajah
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad