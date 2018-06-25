Police Confirm 86 Killed In One Of Three Plateau LGs 'Raided By herdsmen'

Two more local governments — Riyom and Jos South — were affected by the killings, meaning the overall casualty could be close to 100 or even more.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 25, 2018

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that 86 people were killed in the attacks on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

Two more local governments — Riyom and Jos South — were affected by the killings, meaning the overall casualty could be close to 100 or even more.

ASP Terna Tyopev, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the new figure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on June 24.

ASP Tyopey said: “Sequel to the attack in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi local government area, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, after deploying more personnel to the District, sent a search and rescue team from the command Headquarters for an on-the-spot assessment. The team headed by ACP Edeh John of the Department of Operations also had the DPO of Barkin Ladi Division and a Unit Commander from Mopol 38.

“After a careful search of the villages attacked in the district, it was discovered that 86 persons all together were killed and six severely injured. Fifty houses, two cars and 15 motorcycles were completely burnt down.” ASP Tyopey added.

The Plateau Government also announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South ocal government areas to curb the possible breakdown of law and order in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences with those affected by the tragedy, vowing that his administration would bring the perpetrators to justice.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics LIST: The 12 Officials Elected Unopposed At APC Convention So Far
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Convention: Delegates Exchange Blows During Buhari’s Speech
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 'Are We In A War?' — Ezekwesili Asks Buhari To Account For The Dead In Plateau Attacks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: In A Few Short Years, APC Has Done What PDP Couldn’t Do In 16 Long Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC’s New National Chairman ‘Overburdened By Heavy Corruption’, Says PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: AGF Malami Swears Oshiomhole In As APC National Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Chaos At Lagos Airport As Immigration Imposes $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: D’banj's One-Year-Old Son Dies In Pool Accident
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Curfew In Plateau As Herdsmen Kill ‘Close To 100’ In Three Local Governments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Senior Police Officers 'Free Murder Suspect In Exchange For N2.5m Bribe'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: The 12 Officials Elected Unopposed At APC Convention So Far
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion When Will Bukola Abiku Mesujamba Saraki Go To Jail? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Convention: Delegates Exchange Blows During Buhari’s Speech
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Harvest Time At EFCC? By Uche Ugboajah
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Sports Senegal Squander Glorious Chance To Become First African Country To Reach World Cup Last 16
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'Are We In A War?' — Ezekwesili Asks Buhari To Account For The Dead In Plateau Attacks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: In A Few Short Years, APC Has Done What PDP Couldn’t Do In 16 Long Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Senseless Killings: The Political Obituary Of Buhari’s Presidency By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad