Police Confirm 86 Killed In One Of Three Plateau LGs 'Raided By herdsmen'

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that 86 people were killed in the attacks on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

Two more local governments — Riyom and Jos South — were affected by the killings, meaning the overall casualty could be close to 100 or even more.

ASP Terna Tyopev, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the new figure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on June 24.

ASP Tyopey said: “Sequel to the attack in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi local government area, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, after deploying more personnel to the District, sent a search and rescue team from the command Headquarters for an on-the-spot assessment. The team headed by ACP Edeh John of the Department of Operations also had the DPO of Barkin Ladi Division and a Unit Commander from Mopol 38.

“After a careful search of the villages attacked in the district, it was discovered that 86 persons all together were killed and six severely injured. Fifty houses, two cars and 15 motorcycles were completely burnt down.” ASP Tyopey added.

The Plateau Government also announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South ocal government areas to curb the possible breakdown of law and order in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences with those affected by the tragedy, vowing that his administration would bring the perpetrators to justice.