Boko Haram Insurgents Slice Throat Of Seven Borno Villagers Searching For Firewood

"It was another sad day for us in Damboa. Some people went to fetch firewood for sale; unfortunately, they encountered terrorists and they slit their throats," the vigilante said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2018

At least seven people were slaughtered while dozens sustained injures when they encountered Boko Haram terrorists at a village in Damboa, Borno State, on Tuesday, local vigilante said. 

The incident occurred near Damboa town when the villagers went in search of firewood but encountered insurgents, who slit their throats, at about 11:45am.

All seven died but some were lucky to escape with gun wounds. 

"Seven persons were murdered in cold blood and escaped their with injures to Damboa this afternoon."

